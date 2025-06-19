Adobe’s AI Vision: Hannah Elsakr on Empowering Creativity Responsibly

Hannah Elsakr, Intrapreneur, GenAI at Adobe, recently offered a look into Adobe’s critical role at the intersection of creativity, marketing and AI. In an interview, Elsakr detailed how Adobe, with its four-decade legacy as the “OG creative software company,” is using over 10 years of dedicated AI research to redefine creative workflows. She discusses not only the power of generative AI but also Adobe’s commitment to responsible AI.

Elsakr emphasized Adobe’s commitment to responsible AI, ensuring that all data used for training models is licensed, rights-cleared, and pays creators. She drew parallels between the fear of AI today and past technological shifts like the Gutenberg Printing Press, Photoshop and 3D animation, saying that fear eventually gives way to adoption and new opportunities.

Elsakr walked through how AI, particularly Adobe’s Firefly models, is automating mundane tasks like resizing ads and re-keying videos. She also explained the innovative use cases like brands giving consumers custom Firefly models to co-create with. Adobe just launched the Firefly web app, a platform for generative creativity across image, video, vector and 3D for professionals, small business and individuals.

Finally, Elsakr stressed the importance of transparency and content authenticity in AI-generated assets. She introduced the Content Authenticity Initiative and content credentials, an indelible watermark that provides metadata about the origin and modification history of AI-generated content, ensuring trust and provenance in the evolving AI landscape.

