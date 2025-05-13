Fender

EVP & General Counsel

As executive vice president and general counsel of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Aarash Darroodi brings a unique blend of legal expertise and business strategy to one of the most iconic brands in the music industry. At Fender, he oversees all legal operations, including mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, compliance and risk management, playing a pivotal role in supporting the company’s innovation and global growth. His leadership has helped guide Fender through an evolving industry landscape while reinforcing its legacy as a global leader in musical instruments. Over the past decade, Darroodi has also emerged as a powerful advocate for arts education and community engagement. Most notably, he was instrumental in the passage of California’s Proposition 28, which secured $1 billion in funding for music and arts programs across the state – ensuring access for students from all backgrounds. He supports several nonprofit organizations focused on youth development in Los Angeles County and serves on the board of the Fender Play Foundation.