Human-I-T

Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Wilkins is the senior vice president and chief financial officer of Human-I-T, where he has helped scale the organization from a grassroots nonprofit to a $25 million national leader in digital inclusion. He brings 13 years of finance and operations experience, combining strategic leadership with a passion for social impact. Since co-building Human-I-T in 2012, Wilkins has led initiatives that distributed over 434,000 devices, connected 110,000 households to affordable internet and diverted 15.1 million pounds of e-waste from landfills. His work includes securing major partnerships with AT&T, Visa and Disney and implementing advanced systems across finance, compliance and procurement. He has overseen major tech migrations and established recurring revenue streams while supporting government contract success and audit readiness. Wilkins serves on the CFO Alliance Global Advisory Board and Human-I-T’s board as secretary, and is active in Rotary International, Santa Clara University’s Alumni Association and the Brex Customer Community. He frequently speaks on financial leadership and mission-driven strategy.