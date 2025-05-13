Convoso

Chief Financial Officer

Abhisek Tibrewal is chief financial officer at Convoso, bringing over 17 years of financial leadership experience across the SaaS and technology sectors. From managing his family’s businesses in Nepal at age 14 to leading high-growth finance teams in the U.S., his career reflects his passion for strategy and operational excellence. At Convoso, a leading AI-powered contact center platform, Tibrewal has driven record-breaking financial performance. In 2024, he exceeded revenue and profitability targets through strategic planning, cost optimization and cross-functional collaboration. He introduced advanced forecasting tools and improved financial discipline, aligning company goals with data-driven decisions. Before Convoso, Tibrewal held key finance roles at Vigillo, Leanpath, Circle and Blavity, where he scaled operations and supported a 5x business growth. A Willamette University M.B.A. graduate, he also served on the board of Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and gives back to his community by mentoring aspiring finance professionals.