Adam Ayers is the founder of DOOMSCROLLR, a cutting-edge platform redefining brand growth through automated microsites that drive customer acquisition and engagement with dynamic content. With over 20 years of experience in internet software and digital strategy, he has built a reputation as a visionary in technology and growth innovation. Prior to founding DOOMSCROLLR, Ayers served as CTO at Yeezy and led NUMBER 5. In the past year, he launched DOOMSCROLLR alongside his wife, Victoria de la Fuente Ayers, securing industry funding and rapidly expanding its user base by empowering brands and musicians to engage audiences directly – bypassing reliance on social media platforms. A member of the Forbes Technology Council and Rolling Stone Culture Council, he actively shapes conversations at the intersection of tech, culture and strategy. Deeply rooted in Los Angeles, Ayers recently helped raise $4.5 million for fire-impacted families by developing a grassroots fundraising app, exemplifying his commitment to community-driven innovation.