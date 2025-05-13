Buchalter, APC

President & CEO

Adam Bass is the president and chief executive officer of Buchalter, a nationally recognized full-service business law firm with more than 550 attorneys across 14 offices. Since becoming CEO in 2013, he has led the firm through a period of significant expansion into key markets including Seattle, San Diego, Nashville and Chicago. Under Bass’ leadership, Buchalter has consistently received high-profile accolades, such as a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, recognition among the “100 Best Law Firms for Minority Attorneys” by Law360 and certification under the Mansfield Rule for diversity in leadership. Individually, he has been honored as one of the “Top 100 Lawyers” and “Most Influential People in Los Angeles” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Bass also serves on numerous boards, including the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce CEO Council and the University of San Diego School of Law Board of Visitors.

