NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios

Chief Financial Officer

Adam Moysey is the chief financial officer of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, overseeing financial operations across the company’s unified content portfolio, including film, television and entertainment programming for NBC, Peacock and Bravo. With over 20 years at NBCUniversal, he previously served as CFO of NBCUniversal Studio Group and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), leading finance functions across development, production, marketing, distribution and talent payments. Moysey also held finance leadership roles at Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation. He began his NBCUniversal career in London in 2005 and helped expand international operations, including joint ventures and content acquisitions. He is a founding member of Universal’s Inclusion Council, spearheading its Diverse Supplier Initiative, which drives $30 million annually to diverse businesses. Moysey also champions Universal’s Greenerlight program, embedding sustainability across the filmmaking process. Prior to Universal, he worked in financial services, including GE Money. He holds degrees from the University of Leicester and Nene College and brings 28 years of industry experience to his role.

