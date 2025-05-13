Master System, Inc.

Chief Technology Officer

Albert Calvin Wan is the chief technology officer at Master System, Inc., joining the second generation of the family business after a tenure as a software engineer at a major technology company. During his time in that role, he contributed to the company’s first smartwatch, CarPlay and the expansion of international efforts. Master System, Inc. provides a comprehensive ERP software system for wholesale distributors and e-commerce brands, featuring invoicing, order management, accounting, inventory and logistics capabilities. Since joining Master System six years ago, Wan has spearheaded the modernization of the company’s operations and software product, notably pivoting from an on-premise model to SaaS. This transition, along with expanded service offerings in warehousing, e-commerce and logistics, has enabled employees to deliver enhanced value more efficiently. He brings 15 years of industry experience and is an alumnus of both UC Berkeley and UCLA.