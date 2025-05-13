CRI Genetics LLC

CEO & Founder

Alex Oleh Mulyar is the founder and chief executive officer of CRI Genetics LLC, a direct-to-consumer DNA testing company he launched with $35,000 and no outside funding. Over the past eight years, he has grown the company from two employees to a peak of 120, achieving over $100 million in sales. Despite a market slowdown in DNA testing, Mulyar kept CRI Genetics profitable with minimal layoffs, showcasing his strategic adaptability. Under his leadership, the company launched industry-first products such as Trait Tracer, Relative Finder and OmniPGx – a pharmacogenetics initiative advancing cardiac care. CRI Genetics now releases a new genetic report every week, offering over 100 reports in two years – unmatched by any competitor. These insights empower users with actionable health and wellness information. Mulyar is a Harvard graduate and Vistage advisory board member who is also committed to leadership development and community impact.

