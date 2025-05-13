Perelel

Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Alex Taylor is the co-founder and co-CEO of Perelel, the first OB/GYN-founded prenatal vitamin brand offering targeted, clinically backed nutrition for every stage of a woman’s hormonal journey. A former media executive with roles at Clique Media, Vogue, Google and more, she launched Perelel after facing her own fertility and pregnancy challenges and recognizing gaps in women’s health support. In partnership with co-founder Victoria Thain Gioia and OB/GYN Dr. Banafsheh Bayati, Taylor built the Perelel Panel – an interdisciplinary team of leading women’s health experts. Since the launch, Perelel has grown over 600% year-over-year, sold 67 million capsules in 2023 and expanded to 21 SKUs. Beyond business, Taylor is an advocate for closing the women’s health research gap. In 2024, Perelel pledged $10 million toward research and launched a national campaign and petition that quickly gained over 30,000 signatures. A USC graduate, she continues to drive Perelel’s mission to democratize access to reproductive care and education, including the 2024 acquisition of LOOM.