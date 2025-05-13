Entravision Communications Corp

Chief Human Resources Officer, Learning & Talent

As global chief human resources, learning and talent officer at Entravision Communications Corporation, Alexander LaBrie is a seasoned HR executive with 25 years in the industry, all at Entravision. He has led strategic transformations across HR, operations and talent development, driving growth and enhancing workplace culture. His leadership helped scale Entravision from $250 million to $1 billion in revenue, while earning the company “Great Place to Work” honors annually since 2017. LaBrie recently led the integration of six acquisitions across 40 countries, implemented a global payroll system that cut costs by 80% and launched a gamified sales training program that boosted revenue by 30%. A champion of inclusion, he leads the “Women of Entravision” initiative and serves as vice president of the Entravision Foundation, advancing equity in underserved communities. A Cal State Fullerton graduate, he is also a sought-after speaker and mentor.

