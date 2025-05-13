Alexander Nelson Shapiro

WTD

Chief Marketing Officer

Alexander Shapiro, chief marketing officer of WTD, is a seasoned marketing and partnerships executive with over 12 years of experience working alongside top athletes, entertainers and global brands. His agency connects talent with curated brands and philanthropy, blending creativity, strategy and purpose-driven impact. Shapiro launched his first LLC while working for the LA Clippers and began his career at VaynerSports, managing marketing for 35+ NFL athletes. He later shifted to B2B brand partnerships, negotiating a $12-million UFC deal and becoming the first in UFC history to secure a fighter’s name on the canvas. He has collaborated with names like Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Joe Burrow, Sean O’Malley and Gary Vee. Shapiro also partners with The Shoe Surgeon and SRGN Academy. Deeply committed to community service, he has raised nearly 450,000 pounds of food for San Diego’s homeless, served as SDSU’s CFO managing $28.8 million and broke the university’s service record.