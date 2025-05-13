Cottonwood Group

Founder & CEO

Alexander Shing is the founder and CEO of Cottonwood Group, a private equity real estate investment firm he launched in 2012. With over 21 years of experience in global finance, special situations and real estate, he focuses on risk-adjusted absolute returns across market cycles. Under his leadership, Cottonwood has transacted or advised on over $6.7 billion in assets nationwide. Cottonwood’s portfolio spans all property sectors, including major developments such as the $900-million EchelonSeaport™ in Boston, a $284-million investment in Austin’s EastVillage and multiple data center financings across Arizona, Ohio and Virginia. In Los Angeles, notable projects include financing for Greenland Metropolis THEA, Hollywood Park and the redevelopment of 8850 Sunset Blvd. Shing holds a degree in economics from MIT and serves on its Economics Department Visiting Committee. A strong advocate for education and philanthropy, he has endowed multiple fellowships at MIT and supports various charitable organizations in Los Angeles and beyond.