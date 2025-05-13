Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network

President & COO

As director of operations at the Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN), Alexandria Pegnato is driving innovation in the roofing industry while continuing the legacy of her parents, PRIN founders Bill and Maryella Pegnato. With 13 years in the business and an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University, she combines operational expertise with a forward-thinking approach to roofing management. PRIN, founded in 1992, connects national brands with top local contractors, managing roof assets across 9,000+ buildings valued at $1 billion. Pegnato leads the operations team, ensuring PRIN’s advanced digital platform is matched by strong client and contractor relationships. Passionate about diversity in a male-dominated field, she champions inclusion and empowers women in leadership. Her commitment to quality, service and innovation ensures PRIN continues to lead in the industry. Pegnato also serves on the boards of Building Power and Entrepreneurs’ Organization, reinforcing her dedication to business excellence and industry advancement.