Little Skewer Restaurants

Chief Financial Officer

Alicia Fan is the co-founder and chief financial officer of Little Skewer Restaurants, a rapidly growing Chinese restaurant chain known for its flavorful skewers, hot pots and immersive dining experiences. Since launching the first location in Hacienda Heights in 2018 with her husband, Tony, she has served as the strategic and financial architect behind the brand’s expansion to multiple locations across California and New York, as well as the successful launch of sister restaurants such as Spicy Home, Ben Chili and Dumpling Queen. With over a decade of industry experience and a background in business from UC San Diego, Fan has transformed a local eatery into a thriving culinary enterprise. Her financial leadership has guided the company’s growth while maintaining a strong focus on quality, culture and community. Passionate about mentorship and giving back, she fosters a people-first workplace and has spearheaded charitable efforts supporting frontline workers and local causes.