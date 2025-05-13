Ernst & Young LLP

Office Managing Partner

Andy Park, Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Los Angeles office managing partner and Pacific South growth markets leader, leads 2,500 professionals across key U.S. regions. A first-generation college graduate and son of Korean immigrants, his rise to partner before age 40 reflects his drive, leadership and commitment to excellence. With 20 years in the industry and 19 at EY, Park advises high-growth and multinational companies on scaling, capital strategy and compliance. In 2024, he was named EY’s Pacific South growth markets leader, overseeing markets from Los Angeles to Honolulu. A passionate advocate for entrepreneurship, he led EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® Greater Los Angeles program and remains active in the Young Presidents’ Organization. Park serves as vice chair of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles and supports youth arts access as a Los Angeles Philharmonic board member.