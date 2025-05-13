Anna Kristin Peterson

Zenimal

Founder & CEO

Anna Peterson, founder of Zenimal, is a wellness innovator and mindfulness advocate with five years in the industry. Inspired by her own childhood experience with mindfulness, she created Zenimal to offer screen-free meditation tools for all ages. Under Peterson’s leadership, Zenimal has expanded into schools, hospitals and retail, including a partnership with over 1,000 CVS stores. The company also serves as a vendor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and partners with children’s hospitals and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. Peterson has led collaborations with Dartmouth and Harvard on clinical studies and is launching a connected device in 2025. She’s committed to accessibility, providing free or subsidized devices to underserved communities and culturally tailored content abroad. With eco-conscious packaging and a mission to help 1 billion people embrace mindfulness, she blends innovation with compassion. Peterson’s work continues to transform emotional well-being across diverse populations, including children, veterans and families in Los Angeles County and beyond.