Revenge

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer of Revenge, Anuar Aly leads the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand known for blending fashion and music into culturally resonant experiences. With six years in the industry and a deep background in creative production, he has guided Revenge through exceptional growth, including a 46% increase in revenue and the expansion of its Instagram following to over 620,000 with a 17.37% engagement rate – all without traditional advertising. Aly has overseen major cultural moments, including immersive pop-ups and collaborations with XXXTentacion and Rolling Loud, generating millions in sales and hundreds of millions of impressions. His broader experience spans large-scale productions with artists like Kanye West and J. Cole and campaigns for top brands such as Adidas and Dior. At Revenge, he has implemented innovative retention strategies, achieving a 46% returning customer rate and consistent product sellouts within an average of 28 minutes.

