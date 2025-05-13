Murad Skincare

Chief Financial Officer

April Houlehan, chief financial officer of Murad Skincare, has 20 years of experience in finance & strategy, beginning in commercial banking with a focus on financial analysis, liquidity management and acquisitions. She built a strong foundation in risk management, manufacturing, logistics and controllership, and developed FP&A teams from the ground up. For the past decade, Houlehan has worked in the beauty industry, leading large-scale integrations, turnaround strategies and FP&A transformations. She has also driven margin improvements through value engineering and modernized data systems for scalable growth. She was appointed as acting CEO from August 2024 to March 2025. In this dual role, she has led cross-functional teams across supply chain, IT, sales and marketing, while advancing strategic planning and operational effectiveness. Murad is the #1 dermatologist-developed skincare brand rooted in whole-body wellness and founded on four core pillars for total skin health. Houlehan earned her degree from the University of Oklahoma and has been with Murad for 1.5 years.

