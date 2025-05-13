ConnectTo

Chief Information Officer

Aram Ter-Martirosyan is the chief information officer of ConnectTo Communications, a leading provider of AI-driven software and telecommunications solutions. With over 30 years in the industry and 26 at ConnectTo, he drives innovation in enterprise software, IoT and cloud-based technologies. Ter-Martirosyan led the development of ConnectToOwl, an AI-powered business management platform integrating CRM, project management and analytics. He also advanced ConnectToTV, an IPTV streaming solution with AI-driven content recommendations and scalable infrastructure. One of his most notable innovations is Forest Guard, an AI-based IoT system detecting illegal logging and wildfire threats, piloted in Armenia and poised for global deployment. A graduate of UCLA, Pepperdine and MIT, Ter-Martirosyan blends deep technical knowledge with strategic insight. He secures key partnerships, mentors emerging tech leaders and supports STEM education. As a board member with organizations like AyaIntel and AESA, he continues to shape the future of digital transformation.