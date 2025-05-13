GreenWealth Energy

Founder & CEO

Ariel Fan is the CEO and founder of GreenWealth Energy, California’s first woman- and minority-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company certified by the California Public Utilities Commission. Since founding the company in 2017, she has been dedicated to providing sustainable and equitable transportation solutions by offering turnkey services and an innovative own-and-operate model for EV charging. Under Fan’s leadership, GreenWealth has successfully partnered with major clients such as Los Angeles County, Southern California Gas Company and the City of Santa Monica, while implementing impactful initiatives like the Charge4All program, which installs EV chargers in disadvantaged communities. Her advocacy for sustainability began early and she was recognized with the Southern California Edison (SCE) Energy Efficiency Award in 2016 for her efforts in securing the highest public funding for green building upgrades. With GreenWealth’s ongoing growth and commitment to social, environmental and economic prosperity, Fan continues to lead the charge in advancing clean energy.