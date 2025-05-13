Cult Gaia

Chief Financial Officer

Asal Nazi is the chief financial officer of Cult Gaia, a contemporary lifestyle brand known for its artistic approach to fashion and accessories. Born in Iran, her journey reflects resilience and a strong commitment to growth. Since joining Cult Gaia, Nazi has driven profitability, streamlined operations and positioned the brand for sustained success. In 2024, she was nominated for CFO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Under the mentorship of CEO Jasmin Larian Hekmat, she has flourished, known for aligning HR and revenue strategies to deliver consistent EBITDA growth. Her expertise spans financial modeling, acquisition integration, logistics and risk management. Nazi leads high-performing teams, optimizes operations and prioritizes customer lifetime value to enhance brand equity. With six years in the industry, she is passionate about continuous improvement and strategic innovation. She brings a strong foundation in finance and operations, making her well-positioned to support future IPOs or exit strategies.