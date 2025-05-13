Travel Through Trauma

CEO & Founder

Ashraf Farassati is the founder & CEO of Travel Through Trauma, a nonprofit that provides free therapy, financial coaching, wellness training, life coaching and solo international travel to underprivileged young adults who have experienced trauma. Since its inception in 2021, her organization has helped young people, aged 18-29, heal and build resilience through a holistic four-month program. In the past two years, Farassati has secured impactful partnerships with organizations like BetterHelp, offering $1,400 worth of free therapy per client, and Allianz, which provides discounted travel insurance. Her efforts also extend to collaborating with local nonprofits such as Salesian Youth & Family Center and A Place Called Home, expanding access to trauma recovery programs. Through Travel Through Trauma’s work, she is driving meaningful change in the lives of young adults from under-resourced communities. Farassati has successfully pitched her unique model to grantmakers, ensuring the organization’s growth and continued impact on mental health and trauma recovery.