Dermalogica

Chief Executive Officer

Aurelian Lis is a seasoned executive and the chief executive officer of Dermalogica, a renowned subsidiary of Unilever Prestige dedicated to the skincare industry. With over 30 years of experience, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing Dermalogica’s mission to empower professional skin therapists and salon owners by providing world-class education and innovative, professional-grade products that deliver tangible results. Since assuming the CEO role in January 2016, Lis has led the company through a remarkable digital transformation, redefining the brand for a new generation of consumers who value healthy and effective skincare solutions. A standout example of this innovation is Dermalogica’s proprietary FaceMapping® technology, which offers personalized skin assessments.

Prior to his leadership at Dermalogica, Lis spent nearly six years at Benefit Cosmetics, part of the LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) portfolio. As general manager for the Americas, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile. Under his leadership, Benefit Cosmetics experienced unprecedented growth, surpassing $1 billion in sales worldwide in 2014. His extensive responsibilities included managing sales strategies, company boutiques, home shopping, e-commerce, marketing, public relations, visual merchandising, training and digital strategies.

Lis’ entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found PRESCRIBEDsolutions, a customized skincare line available through over 500 dermatologists and plastic surgeons. This innovative brand, which could be tailored for individual skincare needs through customizable boosters, was acquired by Biopelle, Inc. in August 2009.

His robust career also includes serving as chief operating officer for dELiA*s Corp, a leading retailer targeting female consumers. During his tenure, he managed five e-commerce websites, including dELiAs.com, and successfully implemented management and technical systems, which were instrumental in the company raising $100 million through an IPO. Earlier in his career, Lis held various strategic and operational roles at Unilever PLC, focusing on globally recognized brands like Elizabeth Arden and Cerruti.

An internationally recognized leader, Lis has lived and worked extensively across North America, Europe, Asia and the Near East. He earned an MBA with distinction from INSEAD in France and holds a first-class honors degree in physics from St. Peter’s College, University of Oxford. Lis resides in Los Angeles, maintaining British, German and U.S. nationality, and is passionate about empowering a global tribe of employees and professionals in the beauty and skincare industry.