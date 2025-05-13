HIRECLOUT

Founder & CEO

Avetis Antaplyan, founder and CEO of HIRECLOUT, is a serial entrepreneur and thought leader who has transformed how tech companies attract, retain and develop top talent. As CEO, he has helped over 300 companies scale, contributing to dozens of successful exits including IPOs and acquisitions. Under his leadership, HIRECLOUT has earned national recognition, including placement on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, the Inc. Power Partner Award and multiple Best Places to Work and Best CEO accolades. Antaplyan is widely known for his ability to anticipate market shifts and align talent strategies with business goals, making him a trusted advisor to leading companies in AI, cloud computing and software development. As founder and CEO, he also launched a podcast nearing the top 1% globally and continues to influence hiring best practices and future-of-work trends through frequent speaking engagements and industry panels. In addition to his corporate success, Antaplyan serves on numerous boards – including the Forbes Technology Council and Vistage.