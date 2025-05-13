Trailyn Ventures, LLC

Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer of Trailyn Ventures, Barbara Bickham brings over 40 years of experience at the intersection of deep tech innovation and venture capital. A UC Berkeley alumna and award-winning technology leader, she specializes in AI, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, IoT and Web3, guiding early-stage founders through scalable architecture, MVP development and strategic growth. Over the past two years, Bickham has led the creation of AI-driven due diligence tools for VC firms, facilitated corporate partnerships and mentored diverse entrepreneurs to secure funding and scale operations. She is also the creator of “The Female VC Lab Podcast,” amplifying the voices of female investors in a traditionally male-dominated space. A sought-after speaker and advisor, she supports multiple VC funds, startup accelerators and tech initiatives across Los Angeles. Through Trailyn Ventures’ CTO-as-a-Service model, she helps under-resourced startups compete in complex tech sectors. Bickham’s board affiliations with organizations like Crypto Kids Camp and BWIB further underscore her dedication to innovation and community empowerment.