Happy Head

Chief Executive Officer

Ben Katz, chief executive officer of Happy Head, holds three degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, including an M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He began his career on Wall Street before pivoting to Hollywood, where he produced the film Johnny Was, and developed strong entrepreneurial instincts. In 2006, he founded Coveroo, a pioneer in personalized tech accessories, later acquired by Zazzle. Katz then launched CARD.com, a fast-growing neobank acquired after achieving billions in annual transactions. Amid regulatory shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic, he turned to healthcare, founding Happy Head – the leading online provider of dermatologist-prescribed hair restoration treatments. Building on that success, he launched ReflexMD and BrightMeds, which offer personalized weight loss treatments using compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide. With five years in health tech and four leading Happy Head, Katz is passionate about using technology to simplify access to complex industries. He serves on the boards of Happy Head, ReflexMD, Rather and 4.0 Esther.

