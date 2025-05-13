Ben Strauss

Perch Technology

Chief Technology Officer

Benjamin Strauss is a Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) professional with over seven years of experience and currently serves as chief technology officer at Perch Technology, where he has spent the past three years advancing public safety through cutting-edge intelligence solutions. He has led key initiatives over the past year to enhance intelligence capabilities for law enforcement, forging major partnerships and providing agencies with advanced tools to address evolving challenges. Known for his technical expertise and commitment to service, Strauss plays a vital role in bridging technology with community safety. In addition to his professional achievements, he is actively involved in public safety initiatives across Los Angeles County. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, mentorship and innovation, empowering team members to contribute meaningfully. A graduate of California Lutheran University, Strauss is recognized for his ability to drive impact both within his organization and in the broader community.