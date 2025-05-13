Scopely

Chief Marketing Officer

Ben Webley is the chief marketing officer at Scopely, the leading U.S. games company behind hits like MONOPOLY GO! and Stumble Guys. He spearheaded the marketing strategies for MONOPOLY GO!, contributing to its record-breaking launch and $3-billion revenue milestone in just over one year, notably through the star-studded “Friendship Pays” global campaign. Webley oversees engagement, user acquisition, analytics, creative development and community building worldwide, aiming to expand game reach and deepen player relationships. His team employs data-driven insights and hyperlocal strategies to position Scopely as an entertainment leader. With 23 years of industry experience, including four years at Scopely, he is an alumnus of St Brendan’s College (U.K.) and Henley Business School.