Xsolla

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

Berkley Egenes is a distinguished marketing and growth executive currently serving as the Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce solutions. With over 23 years of comprehensive experience, Egenes specializes in architecting and executing innovative strategies that enable partners to expand their reach to more players and significantly increase revenue worldwide. He is renowned for creating impactful partnerships, collaborations and campaigns that elevate brand awareness, perception and experience in the competitive global marketplace.

At Xsolla, Egenes leverages his extensive expertise to help game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games across multiple platforms globally. His role is pivotal in driving Xsolla’s mission to simplify the complexities of global distribution, marketing and monetization, thereby empowering partners to connect with gamers worldwide and foster sustainable growth.

Prior to joining Xsolla, Egenes made a significant impact in the esports industry as the Head of Marketing/CMO for Ghost Gaming. There, he was instrumental in building the brand’s identity, spearheading sponsorship sales, managing media relations, cultivating a strong social media presence, and developing their online store, all of which contributed to its successful acquisition by Skill Shot Media. During his tenure, he orchestrated numerous successful campaigns engaging fans and activating brand partnerships, featuring prominent gaming professionals and creators across popular titles such as Fortnite, PUBG, CS:GO, Gears of War, Rocket League and Apex Legends, spanning three continents.

A seasoned veteran of both agency and global brand environments, Egenes has a proven track record of leading marketing organizations to drive engagement and achieve tangible results at the dynamic intersection of brands, technology, sports, and entertainment. His impressive portfolio includes representing and delivering for blue-chip organizations such as NEXTVR (acquired by Apple), MERIDIAN, Alcatel/TCL, VIZIO, Kellogg’s, AB-InBev, NASCAR, IBM, Walmart and CVS. He has also masterfully created value-driven engagement opportunities with globally recognized entities including the USOC, NFL, MLB, NBA, Live Nation, FC Barcelona, Disney-Pixar, Ford, the American Red Cross and the Food Network.

Berkley Egenes holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and a certificate in International Business from Texas A&M University, complemented by a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge continue to drive significant growth and innovation for Xsolla and its partners in the ever-evolving video game ecosystem.

