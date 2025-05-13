Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network

CEO & Co-Founder

Bill Pegnato, co-founder of the Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN), is a respected innovator in the roofing industry and has spent 33 years transforming national roofing services. He pioneered a platform that connects major brands with top local contractors, managing roof assets valued at $1 billion across more than 9,000 buildings. Since founding PRIN in 1992 with his wife Maryella, Pegnato has led the company to become a trusted partner for retail, restaurant and commercial sectors. PRIN combines advanced technology with personalized service, offering real-time roof insights, streamlined repairs and data-driven decision-making. Pegnato’s leadership has set industry standards for quality and efficiency, curating a network that emphasizes strong client relationships and hands-on project oversight. A Rutgers University graduate, he serves on the boards of Solar Tronics, First Service Networks and Bryant Roofing. Pegnato’s legacy is defined by innovation, reliability and advancing the future of roofing management.