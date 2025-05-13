Gothic Landscape

VP of Human Resources

As vice president of human resources at Gothic Landscape, Brett Thomas brings over 20 years of HR experience and a passion for employee development and organizational growth. For the past three years, he has helped lead Gothic’s “Cultivate Your Potential” initiative, resulting in over 350 internal promotions and a leadership tenure averaging 15+ years. Under his guidance, performance reviews rose from 8% to 88% participation within two years and a learning management system was launched to expand leadership skills across the company. Previously, Thomas worked at Kinkisharyo International, a Japanese American manufacturer of LA Metro light rail cars, contributing to local job growth. At Gothic, he focuses on organizational development, change management and servant leadership—always driven by empathy and continuous learning. He is an active member of SHRM and PIHRA, and serves on the board of Carousel Ranch, supporting children with disabilities through equestrian therapy.