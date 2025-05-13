Standard Communities

Chief Financial Officer

Brian Kim, chief financial officer of Standard Communities, is a respected financial leader known for his precision, strategic insight and steady leadership. With 20 years in the industry and 13 at Standard, he oversees accounting, treasury, FP&A, tax and corporate finance for a portfolio of nearly 200 properties nationwide. His work has been pivotal in transforming Standard from a startup to one of the largest affordable housing developers in the U.S. Kim played a key role in Standard’s late 2024 acquisition of a 60+ property portfolio and the conversion of nearly 1,500 market-rate units to middle-income housing in L.A. County. He also helped lead wildfire housing relief efforts and strengthened cybersecurity and tax compliance – filing over 400 returns annually. Known for his mentorship and collaborative leadership style, he previously worked at Kim & Lee CPA. Kim remains active in community and professional boards throughout L.A. County.

