Arixa Capital

Chief Financial Officer

Bryan Thompson is the chief financial officer at Arixa Capital, a leading private real estate lender with over $5 billion in cumulative originations. Since joining in 2023, he has played a key role in Arixa’s growth, including a record $1.4 billion in loan originations in 2024 and the 10-year milestone of the Arixa Enhanced Income Fund, which has delivered 40+ consecutive quarters of income. With more than 30 years in mortgage and finance, Thompson previously served as CFO at Anchor Loans, where he helped lead its acquisition by Pretium. He has also held executive roles at Luxury Mortgage Corp and Skyline Home Loans and began his career at PwC and Arthur Andersen. At Arixa, he helped launch a $200+ million joint venture with Oaktree Capital and closed $250+ million in senior warehouse facilities. Thompson also volunteers as CFO for the Forever Fund, supporting victims of human trafficking, and is active in his local community.