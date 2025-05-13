Axos Bank

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer

Candace Thiele is chief administrative officer at Axos Bank, bringing over 30 years of experience to lead strategic growth and operational excellence. She oversees 389 team members across HR, marketing and operations, and was recently appointed president of the Axos Business Center (ABC) in the Philippines, where she leads 200 staff in optimizing offshore operations. A strategic, hands-on leader, Thiele has driven key initiatives to improve workforce engagement, streamline processes and foster collaboration. She also oversees the Junior Banking Analyst program, mentoring emerging talent in the financial sector. Prior to Axos, she held senior roles at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Thiele has served as an instructor at Pacific Coast Banking School since 2018 and was a longtime board member of YMCA Youth and Family Services in San Diego. A USC graduate, she is focused on building high-performing teams, expanding operational capabilities at ABC and advancing Axos’ reputation as a technology-driven financial leader.