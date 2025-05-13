Los Angeles LGBT Center

Chief People Officer

Carlo Giovanni serves as the Chief People Officer for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the world’s largest provider of programs and services for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades, Giovanni brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to his role, shaped by his journey as an immigrant who arrived in the U.S. at age 15 and, through remarkable perseverance and hard work, achieved honors in both education and his profession. He is an alumnus of the University of California, Los Angeles.

In his two years with the Center, Giovanni has embarked on a significant mission to transform its internal operations, particularly how it supports its nearly 950 employees, the majority of whom identify as LGBT. He is spearheading a fundamental shift from a traditional, administrative HR model to a dynamic and employee-centric people and culture paradigm. This transition reflects a core belief that the organization’s dedicated staff are not just employees, but an integral part of the community the Center serves, and thus deserve the highest level of care and support.

Giovanni’s approach to the employee experience has been described as revolutionary for the organization. He champions the philosophy that employees are his clients, instilling a strong focus on customer service within the people and culture functions. This client-centered mindset aims to ensure that every interaction and process is designed to meet the needs of the workforce effectively and empathetically.

Among his notable achievements in the last 12 to 24 months, Giovanni has successfully built a new learning and development team from the ground up. This initiative is crucial for fostering professional growth, enhancing skills, and ensuring that staff are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of the communities they serve. Furthermore, he has been instrumental in implementing new, progressive benefits, such as IVF coverage – a significant step for the Center, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive family-building support for its employees. This expansion of benefits underscores his dedication to ensuring that the Center’s employees feel valued and comprehensively supported in their personal and professional lives.

By prioritizing the well-being and development of the internal team, Giovanni is not only enhancing the employee experience but also strengthening the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s capacity to deliver its vital health, social services, housing and advocacy programs. His leadership is proving that by taking exceptional care of its people, the Center can more effectively fulfill its mission to empower and uplift the broader LGBT community.

