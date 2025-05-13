The Change Company

President

Carlos P. Salas is president of The Change Company CDFI, LLC and CEO of its mortgage subsidiary, Change Lending, LLC. He also leads xChange, an online platform connecting banks and investors with prime mortgage loans. With 30 years in financial services, Salas has been instrumental in expanding access to capital for underbanked communities and driving growth, compliance and innovation across sectors. Before joining The Change Company in 2016, he served as CEO of COR Clearing (now Axos Clearing) and chief of staff at Banc of California. Earlier, he co-founded private equity firm Dolphin Advisors and held investment banking roles at Credit Suisse First Boston and DLJ. Salas began his career as an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago and a B.A. from New York University. He also serves on the boards of The Change Company and Change Lending.

