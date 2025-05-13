General Counsel West

President

Carrie Fogliani is the president of GeneralCounselWest, PC, with 22 years of legal experience in healthcare law. She advises hospitals and pharmaceutical companies on regulatory compliance, managed care contracting and mergers and acquisitions. Her expertise includes HIPAA, Medicare and Medicaid billing, as well as healthcare operations. In 2024, she was nominated for the LABJ Healthcare Leadership Awards for her work negotiating managed care agreements on behalf of providers. Fogliani previously served as a compliance officer for City of Hope and held in-house counsel roles at Tenet Healthcare and Amgen, advising on healthcare contracting and regulatory matters. She began her career at Foley & Lardner in their healthcare group. She holds an LL.M. in health law from Saint Louis University and a J.D. from Loyola Law School, where she was active in public interest and legal organizations. At GeneralCounselWest, Fogliani leads a team offering strategic legal counsel with an “inside counsel” mindset, prioritizing service, work-life balance and results for high-profile healthcare clients.