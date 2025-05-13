Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Channing Hamlet is the managing director and co-founder of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, where he leads the business services and life sciences investment banking practices and heads the valuation advisory services group. With 29 years of experience, he advises business owners on transactions, valuations and strategic growth. Over the past five years, Hamlet has closed more than 25 sell-side deals, including the sales of ProEst to Autodesk, Kirei to Carnegie Fabrics and Myers Media Group to Resurgent Partners. He plays a key role in Objective’s growth and reputation as a trusted M&A advisor. His leadership has enhanced Objective’s internal operations, culture and client service. A Cornell University graduate, Hamlet is active in the Los Angeles advisor community and serves on boards including the Exit Planning Institute and Entrepreneurs Organization LA. He also chairs the development committee for Reality Changers, supporting first-generation college students.