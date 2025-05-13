Charlotte May Mostaed

Health-Ade

Chief Marketing Officer

Charlotte Mostaed, chief marketing officer at Health-Ade Kombucha, has driven remarkable growth amid a slowing kombucha market. Since joining in 2020, she has led the brand to the No. 2 market position, outpacing category growth by 14x and growing revenue by 18% year-over-year. Her leadership includes launching Health-Ade’s first can formats, initiating a multi-year Dodgers partnership that boosted Hispanic audience growth by 44% and guiding the launch of SunSip, a prebiotic soda line that reached multimillion-dollar sales and 4 million trial users in its first year. With 15 years in consumer marketing, Mostaed began at Procter & Gamble, earning recognition for innovation at Tampax and Always Discreet. At Pom Wonderful, she drove brand growth through emotionally resonant storytelling. She leads a 16-person team focused on profitability and brand expansion. A UC Berkeley and Georgetown MBA alum, Mostaed is also an advisor to Kashi Cake and an active community volunteer in Santa Monica.

