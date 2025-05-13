Doximity

Assistant General Counsel, Privacy & Innovation

As assistant general counsel, privacy and innovation at Doximity, Chloe Ghoogassian leads transformative legal initiatives that drive responsible healthcare innovation while safeguarding privacy. She built the company’s first privacy program, ensuring compliance with HIPAA, state laws and AI governance, enabling Doximity to innovate confidently while protecting patient and provider trust. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she led telehealth expansion efforts to maintain care access for underserved communities. Following the Dobbs decision, Ghoogassian developed policies to protect reproductive health privacy and physician communications. She also oversees AI compliance, helping clinicians adopt secure, trusted tools that reduce administrative burdens and enhance patient care. She teaches healthcare privacy law at USC Gould School of Law, where she developed a first-of-its-kind course, mentoring future legal leaders. Ghoogassian supports diversity in law and tech through the Armenian Women’s Bar Association and Women @ Dox. A Modern Counsel 35 Under 35 nominee, she also serves as a member of the L Suite community.