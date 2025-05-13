City National Bank

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

As executive vice president and chief financial officer of City National Bank, Chris Doll leads the bank’s finance organization and serves on both the executive leadership team and senior management team. With more than 17 years in financial services, he brings extensive experience across investor relations, capital planning and strategic financial operations. Prior to joining City National in 2023, Doll held multiple senior roles over 14 years at Fifth Third Bancorp, most recently as head of investor relations. A CFA charter holder and finance graduate of Miami University, he has earned industry recognition, including being named a Top Investor Relations Officer by TopGun Press in 2023 and a Rising Star Finalist by IR Magazine in 2020. Doll is also actively involved in community and industry boards, including the California Bankers Association, Matthews International Capital Management and Madisonville Homes for the Elderly.