NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios

General Counsel

Chris Miller is general counsel of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, overseeing all legal operations across the company’s unified content portfolio, including film, television and entertainment programming for NBC, Peacock and Bravo. Elevated to the role in 2025, his remit spans global legal matters related to development, production, marketing and distribution across theatrical, home entertainment, TV and streaming platforms. Previously as the general counsel for NBCUniversal Studio Group and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Miller played a key role in major labor negotiations and strategic leadership during the formation of NBCUniversal’s new entertainment & studios division. He also led the studio’s approach to artificial intelligence and supported Chairman Donna Langley through her expanded role. He began his career in entertainment litigation and held senior legal roles at DreamWorks Animation and MGM Studios. Miller serves on the board of directors for the Motion Picture Association and is known for protecting creative content globally.

