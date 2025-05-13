Outcast

Chief Marketing Officer

Christina McGonagle is chief marketing officer at Outcast, bringing 12 years of fashion marketing experience to the role. She previously held senior positions at True Religion, Boohoo and I.AM.GIA, working with global celebrities and driving brand growth. Since joining Outcast in 2021, McGonagle has led a full-scale rebrand, redefining the company’s identity, content and customer experience – an effort that played a key role in the brand’s 800% U.S. sales growth and $40.2 million in 2024 revenue. She secured a landmark 12-month partnership with TAO Group, making Outcast the first fashion brand to collaborate with the entertainment powerhouse. McGonagle also built and now leads a 15-person global marketing team, praised for her hands-on mentorship and people-first leadership style. Beyond business, she is deeply involved in community work, including volunteering during the L.A. fires and championing Outcast’s Beam Impact charitable initiative.

