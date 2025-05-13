Black Love

Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Codie Elaine Oliver is the founder and chief creative officer of Black Love, a trailblazing media company dedicated to celebrating and amplifying Black relationships and family life. She created the acclaimed docuseries Black Love, OWN’s most-viewed unscripted series, earning five NAACP Image Award nominations. Under her leadership, Black Love expanded into the Black Love+ app, a podcast network and live events including the annual Black Love Summit, which has featured notable voices such as Kerry Washington and Russell Westbrook. In 2024, Oliver launched a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee and debuted Season 5 of Couch Conversations, generating over 3 million views and 14 million impressions. The Mama’s Den podcast continues to thrive with over 25 million impressions, sharing authentic Black maternal experiences. She also co-founded Confluential Films, which produced award-winning films including Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project. Her work has made Black Love a cultural force, building community through storytelling, wellness and meaningful representation.