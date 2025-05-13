SKIMS

General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer

Colin Bennett is the general counsel and chief compliance officer at SKIMS, where he leads the legal and compliance strategy for one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands in the world. Since joining the company in 2023, he has played a central role in supporting SKIMS’ expansion into new product categories and global markets, including the launch of a men’s line, high-profile collaborations with the NBA, Dolce & Gabbana, Swarovski and Team USA, and the opening of flagship retail locations in New York City, Miami, Houston and beyond. With 15 years of legal experience, Bennett previously served as general counsel at HelloFresh, overseeing its U.S. legal operations through major growth phases and held senior legal roles at Yext, Counsyl, Morrison & Foerster and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. At SKIMS, he has helped guide the company to a $4-billion valuation by managing complex commercial, regulatory and compliance matters with precision.

