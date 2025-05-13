Cyvatar

Founder & CEO

Corey White is a pioneering cybersecurity executive with 30 years of experience, currently serving as founder and CEO of Cyvatar, the first cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) provider. He is transforming the industry by offering fully managed, measurable and outcome-based security solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. Under White’s leadership, Cyvatar ranked No. 605 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and became Mastercard’s exclusive cybersecurity partner for small businesses. He also launched mobile threat defense services in partnership with Zimperium and is a frequent keynote speaker on AI and cybersecurity. A former executive at Cylance, McAfee and Foundstone, he is widely recognized for innovation in threat detection and proactive security. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, White mentors emerging entrepreneurs, especially in Los Angeles. A University of Louisiana Monroe graduate, he serves on the CalPoly Pomona Cybersecurity Board.