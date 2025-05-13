Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP

Director of IT Assurance

Daniel Razmjou is director of IT assurance at Hutchinson & Bloodgood LLP, bringing over 16 years of experience in cybersecurity, governance, risk management and audit. He leads compliance assessments, develops security frameworks and mentors teams to strengthen organizational resilience. An advocate for cybersecurity education, Razmjou has served as a lecturer at California State University, Los Angeles since 2019, preparing students for careers in IT and cybersecurity. He also plays a key role in ISACA Los Angeles, serving as CISM certification chair and a mentor in the global mentorship program. He contributes as a subject matter expert for ISACA certification content and has participated in cybersecurity advocacy on Capitol Hill. Razmjou’s mentorship efforts span student outreach, professional development and leadership coaching, both locally and globally. His leadership and dedication to advancing cybersecurity education and policy continue to influence the industry and community. His impact has earned him multiple awards, including ISACA LA’s Outstanding Years of Service Award.

