The Lending Corporation LLC

Chief Executive Officer

Danijella Dragas serves as chief executive officer of The Lending Corporation LLC, bringing over three decades of global experience in investment banking, structured finance and commercial lending. Born and raised in England, she earned her B.S. in economics and international trade finance from the University of London before launching a distinguished 18-year career with Bear Stearns, where she worked across London, São Paulo, Beijing, New York and Irvine. Dragas’ work spanned asset management, capital markets and investment banking and she played a pivotal role in introducing Bear Stearns’ mortgage products to the residential wholesale market. In recent years, her focus has included technology startups, sports franchise business strategy and advising CEOs and boards on international finance and strategic partnerships. Dragas is also the managing director of Global Soccer Pro (U.S. division), a founding board member of Global Football Pro USA and part of the Executive Steering Committee for Football for Peace.

