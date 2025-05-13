Faye

Chief Executive Officer

David Faye is the CEO and founder of Faye Business Systems Group, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management. With over 40 years of experience in the IT industry, he specializes in CRM, ERP and CX solutions, helping businesses grow through the effective use of technology. Under his leadership, Faye has grown dramatically, with revenue increasing by more than 100% over the last three years. He has also overseen 11 acquisitions, further expanding Faye’s capabilities in the CRM and CX space. In addition, he has earned numerous accolades, including recognition as SugarCRM’s President’s Club Partner of the Year for five consecutive years and Freshworks’ Strategic Partner of the Year in 2024. Faye’s client portfolio includes prominent brands such as Uber, Zoom and Campbell’s Soup. He is also an active member of the Fast Company Executive Board and Vistage International, contributing his expertise to drive innovation in the IT industry.